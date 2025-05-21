WWE SmackDown’s Third Hour May Continue Longer Than Expected

WWE Friday Night SmackDown could continue its three-hour format on the USA Network into early June 2025.

According to a report from PWInsider.com, internal listings at the USA Network still show SmackDown scheduled for three-hour episodes during that period.

This is noteworthy because the original understanding when SmackDown moved to USA Network and expanded its runtime earlier this year was that it would go back to a two-hour show by early summer. Many WWE fans had been anticipating this return to the shorter format, as it’s the traditional length for the blue brand.

The three-hour episodes, while offering more content, have been seen by some as occasionally stretching the show. The current internal USA Network listing for three-hour SmackDowns in early June now raises questions about whether WWE has decided to extend the longer runtime.

While it’s possible this is just an old schedule that hasn’t been updated yet, it also might mean that the company is pleased with the three-hour version or has other programming reasons for keeping it. WWE fans will be looking for official word as June approaches to see if SmackDown will indeed stick with the extended format or revert to two hours as first planned.