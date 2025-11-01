Saturday Nights Main Event Set for January 2026 Outside the U.S.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will return in January 2026 and for only the second time in history, will take place outside of the United States. During the November 1, edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, it was confirmed that the special will return on January 24 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Fans in Canada will also get to see the January 23, edition of WWE SmackDown the previous night, also from the Bell Centre. The January 24, event will be WWE’s first Saturday Night’s Main Event in Canada since SNME 34 from Toronto in May 2007.

The January 2026 event will also take place one week before the WWE 2026 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. That show will take place from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in a historic first for the event.

WWE brought back the Saturday Night’s Main Event concept in late 2024. Before the January 2026 show, WWE will host Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. That show will feature John Cena’s final match and a tournament will decide his final opponent.

