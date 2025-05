WWE has confirmed another high-profile bout for the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event special from Tampa, FL airing May 24 on NBC and Peacock.

Seth Rollins will team with Bron Breakker to take on the duo of CM Punk and Sami Zayn in a blockbuster tag team match. This adds to the already intruiging card, which includes Logan Paul challenging Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The next WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event airs live 5/24 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.