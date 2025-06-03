WWE Speed
Image credit: WWE
WWE Speed Match Ends Abruptly As Superstar Suffers Injury

by Thomas Lowson

The latest taping of WWE Speed took an ugly turn when one of the Superstars in action suffered an injury ahead of the June 2, WWE Raw. The match, pitting Joaquin Wilde facing NXT’s Lexis King, was abruptly stopped after Wilde was knocked out cold. Officials quickly intervened and escorted him to the back.

On X, Wilde shared an update to his fans.

Wilde’s update comes as a relief to fans, though this incident raises questions about his status for the upcoming WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide event. At the June 7, event, Wilde, Dragon Lee and Cruz Del Toro of The LWO will battle AAA Superstars Octagón Jr., Aero Star and Mr. Iguana.

As a key presence in the LWO, Wilde’s absence would be significant. For now, attention turns to WWE’s next move—and whether Wilde will be cleared to compete.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

