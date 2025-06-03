WWE Speed Match Ends Abruptly As Superstar Suffers Injury

The latest taping of WWE Speed took an ugly turn when one of the Superstars in action suffered an injury ahead of the June 2, WWE Raw. The match, pitting Joaquin Wilde facing NXT’s Lexis King, was abruptly stopped after Wilde was knocked out cold. Officials quickly intervened and escorted him to the back.

On X, Wilde shared an update to his fans.

Never been knocked out cold before. So alot to process right now. But im good no worries. pic.twitter.com/eotqPJt5G2 — Joaquin Wilde (@joaquinwilde_) June 3, 2025

Wilde’s update comes as a relief to fans, though this incident raises questions about his status for the upcoming WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide event. At the June 7, event, Wilde, Dragon Lee and Cruz Del Toro of The LWO will battle AAA Superstars Octagón Jr., Aero Star and Mr. Iguana.

As a key presence in the LWO, Wilde’s absence would be significant. For now, attention turns to WWE’s next move—and whether Wilde will be cleared to compete.