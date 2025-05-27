WWE Spoils Upcoming AAA Title Match During Raw

WWE has acquired AAA, as first announced during WrestleMania week, in an exciting move that has left fans eager to see what’s to come. Now though, WWE has spoiled a huge title match set to take place in the Lucha Libre promotion.

During the May 26, edition of WWE Raw, it was said that Vikingo will be facing Chad Gable at Worlds End for the AAA Mega Championship. A graphic confirmed that this will be a title match, giving Gable the opportunity to win the historic piece of gold.

Image credit: WWE

There’s just one problem. The current champion is Alberto El Patron, who has held the AAA Mega Championship for much of 2025. El Patron is scheduled to defend his title against Vikingo at an AAA taping on May 31, one week before Worlds Collide. Many have taken this graphic as a spoiler that Vikingo will win the title from the controversial ex-Superstar.

Vikingo is the longest reigning Mega Champion, holding the title for 833 days. Now, all signs point to him holding the gold again, with WWE already highlighting his next title reign before it’s happened.