WWE Star Announces Successful Surgery After Tearing ACL

WWE NXT star Ariana Bennett has revealed that she recently suffered a major injury, announcing that she tore her ACL and has already undergone surgery. Bennett shared the news with her followers in a heartfelt social media post.

Taking to her Twitter account, Bennett explained that the injury occurred a few weeks ago in a dancing video she had posted. She surprisingly did not feel any pain when it happened and continued to practice, only to discover later that she had suffered a full tear. Bennett noted she waited until after her surgery was complete to provide an update in order to protect her mental health.

In her post, Bennett shared her mindset through the process and vowed to make a full recovery. Her last match was at an NXT live event on April 26.

“Life threw a curveball a few weeks ago…I tore my ACL,” Bennett wrote. “To protect my mental, I wanted to wait until after surgery to update my followers. At first it was a lot to process, until I started praying and realized God is always working…even when I can’t see it. Keeping things fun and lighthearted has helped me get through the hard times. Laughter really is medicine. This is just one chapter in the story. Right now, it’s about healing, trusting the process, and coming back stronger—mind, body, and spirit.”

We wish her a speedy recovery.