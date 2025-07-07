WWE Star Breaks Silence On His Mysterious Absence

Tyler Bate is ready to get back in the ring. The former NXT UK Champion has taken to social media to shut down recent reports that he has been sidelined with an injury, making it clear that his absence from WWE television is for other reasons.

In a post on his Instagram account, Bate addressed the online speculation directly. He posted a photo of himself looking ring-ready with a simple, definitive caption. “Not injured. Waiting…” Bate wrote.

The post was a direct response to a recent report from Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live. Alvarez had told subscribers that he believed both Bate and his tag team partner, Pete Dunne, were out of action.

“I can give everybody a scoop. I believe both Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne are injured,” Alvarez stated.

While Bate has now clarified his own status, the reason for Pete Dunne’s absence remains unknown.

The duo, known as New Catch Republic, have been missing from WWE programming for several weeks. Their last match took place on the May 26th taping of WWE Main Event, where they defeated the team of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Their absence led to the speculation that an injury was to blame.

Bate’s post makes it clear that for him, a return is more about timing and creative plans than his physical health. The Raw tag team division has seen a major shift in their absence, with The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh defeating The New Day to become the new World Tag Team Champions on the June 30 episode of Raw. Whenever New Catch Republic does return, they will be re-entering a division with new champions at the top.