WWE Star Debuts New In-Ring Look

WWE Raw superstar Ivy Nile has officially debuted a new in-ring look. After recently showing off a new hairstyle on social media, Nile wrestled with her hair down for the first time on the main roster during the WWE Main Event taping at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

During the taping prior to the August 4th episode of Raw, Nile faced off against Stephanie Vaquer in a match for WWE Main Event. Fan photos from the event confirmed that she wrestled with her hair down, a significant change from the tight bun she has worn for the majority of her WWE career. Nile has also updated her profile picture on her social media accounts to give fans a closer look at her new style.

The new look could signal a fresh start for “The Pitbull” of the Raw women’s division. Her last match on Monday Night Raw was in the Queen of the Ring tournament back in June. Since then, she has competed on several episodes of WWE Main Event and was a participant in the 20-woman Battle Royal at the WWE Evolution premium live event on July 13.

Ivy Nile’s new look comes as her faction, American Made, is in a state of transition. The group’s leader, Chad Gable, is currently sidelined with a rotator cuff injury, leaving Ivy and The Creed Brothers to represent the stable on Monday Night Raw. Fans will be watching to see if this new look for Nile signals a more aggressive singles push in Gable’s absence.