WWE Star Giulia Praises Bozilla Following Breakout AEW Forbidden Door Performance

Twenty-one-year-old German wrestler Bozilla has received widespread praise from wrestling talent following her breakout performance at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on August 24 at London’s O2 Arena, including recognition from WWE NXT Women’s Champion Giulia.

The 5’11” powerhouse made her AEW debut in the TBS Championship fatal four-way match against Mercedes Moné, Alex Windsor, and Persephone, representing STARDOM in the cross-promotional showcase.

In a post-match interview with Bild, Bozilla revealed she received congratulations from WWE’s Giulia following her performance, adding to the praise from AEW talent backstage at the record-breaking event.

“Backstage, I received a lot of praise, even from people who didn’t know me before,” Bozilla said. “My trainer Josh Alexander was proud of me, and Will Ospreay was also thrilled.”

Most notably, WWE’s current NXT Women’s Champion Giulia reached out days after the match. “Giulia wrote to me a few days later,” Bozilla revealed.

Despite not winning the championship, Bozilla dominated much of the match and received loud support from the 18,992 fans in attendance. Tony Khan had specifically requested Bozilla to represent STARDOM, calling her “my very first choice.”

“I’m 21, I’ve only been doing this full-time since May 2024 – and I’m standing here. What else is there to come?!” Bozilla reflected.