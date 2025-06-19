WWE Star Is Reportedly Being Pushed For A Brand Switch

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, there is a significant backstage push within WWE to move popular superstar LA Knight from SmackDown to the Monday Night Raw brand. The report indicates a growing sentiment that a brand switch would be a positive step for his career.

The move is reportedly being advocated for by “more than a handful of people” within the company. The belief is that having Knight on the Netflix-broadcasted Raw would serve as a “refreshing change” for his character.

WrestleVotes provided the following details: “According to those within the company, more than a handful of people are advocating for LA Knight to be moved to the #WWERAW brand in the near future as his presence on Netflix could be viewed as something of a refreshing change.”

LA Knight has become one of WWE’s most popular stars due to his organic connection with the audience. While he has been featured in main event programs on SmackDown, including challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, he has yet to win a world title.

A move to Raw would provide Knight with a new roster of opponents and fresh storyline opportunities. It could be seen as the final step needed to elevate him into a permanent main event attraction and world title contender.