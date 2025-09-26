Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. Photo: WWE.com
Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. Photo: WWE.com
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

WWE Star Pitches WrestleMania 42 Match Against Dominik Mysterio

by Andrew Ravens

Penta has his sights set on the Intercontinental Championship. The WWE star has publicly pitched a big match for next year’s WrestleMania 42, calling for a championship rematch against his former rival and current Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio.

Speaking on the “In the Kliq” podcast, Penta discussed his ambitions for the next WrestleMania, making it clear that winning his first singles championship in WWE is his top priority.

“At WrestleMania 42, I’m ready to conquer everything. To conquer maybe my first title, or… I have a lot of options for the next WrestleMania. But now I am focused on (winning) the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio. Why not have a rematch at the next WrestleMania? At WrestleMania 42, we can conquer everything.”

The two men previously faced off for the Intercontinental Championship at the WWE Backlash Premium Live Event in May of this year. In that bout, Dominik Mysterio was able to defeat Penta and retain his championship. Now, it appears Penta is looking to avenge that loss and finally capture the prestigious championship that has eluded him so far in his WWE career.

Andrew Ravens
Andrew Ravens is a pro wrestling beat writer covering news and events for some of the biggest wrestling sites in the world. After growing up as a WWE fan, Andrew became a full-time writer in 2013. Andrew can be contacted at [email protected] for news tips, results, interviews, general news, and corrections.

Related News