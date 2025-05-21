WWE Star Provides Injury Update

Apollo Crews recently gave WWE fans an encouraging update on his health through social media. He has been away from the wrestling ring since having surgery in February 2025 for a torn pectoral muscle.



Crews suffered a nasty injury during his match against Johnny Gargano on the January 24, 2025, episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Even though he won that match, the 37-year-old wrestler had to have an operation and has been out of action since then.

This past Tuesday, May 20th, Crews posted on his Instagram account, saying he was feeling good during his recovery. He mentioned that the mental part of getting over the injury was tough, even though he didn’t have much physical pain. Crews also said he is working hard in his rehab sessions.

“Been crushin the rehab. Feeling good,” Crews wrote. “I never really had any physical pain, but it took a while to get my mental game right after the injury happened. I’m over that hump now. Just waking up taking it day by day and putting in the work. ?? @carbondietcoach keeping me on top of my nutrition. ???”

This update comes as Crews also recently passed a big career milestone, completing 10 years with WWE since his first official NXT appearance in May 2015, where he signed his contract with William Regal.

He moved to the main WWE roster in April 2016 and has since won both the United States Championship (in 2020) and the Intercontinental Championship (at WrestleMania 37 in 2021).