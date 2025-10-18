WWE Star Provides Positive Update On Injury Recovery

WWE star Zoey Stark shared a positive update with fans regarding her recovery from a devastating knee injury. Stark has been out of action since the May 19, 2025, episode of RAW, where she tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. The severe injury required a grueling three-hour surgery and has kept her sidelined for the past five months.

In a new video posted to her Instagram on October 18, Stark joyfully announced that she has passed a major hurdle in her rehabilitation. Stark explained that her recovery had stalled, and she was facing the frightening possibility of a second procedure, which would have pushed her return date back even further.

“In the last video, one of the reasons why I was having a hard time was because I was told that either I would have to get a scope done, which is where they go in, clean out my knee and scar tissue, or to get a manipulation under anesthesia. One of the reasons being is because I didn’t have full range of motion and that would have pushed my recovery back and that’s why I was so upset and having a really hard time with it.”

Stark powered through her physical therapy, and in the new video, she excitedly confirmed that she managed to avoid the second surgery and is now back on schedule.

“But now we’re back on track. That did not have to happen. Thank God. Now I’m running, I’m jumping, I have full range of motions. Things are going great. Honestly, I’m happy. I’m blessed.”

With this setback avoided, Stark is now focused on her eventual comeback and sent a final message to the fans. “I really, really can’t wait to get back into the ring and get back to you guys. So that’s all—Stark out.”