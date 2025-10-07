WWE Star Signs New Multi-Year Contract

A new report from Fightful has revealed that Xavier Woods, a key member of The New Day and one of WWE’s most popular superstars, has signed a new multi-year contract extension to remain with the company.

According to the report, Woods’s previous contract was set to expire in September, and the negotiations for a new deal reportedly “went down to the wire” before an agreement was reached. Woods, along with his New Day partners Kofi Kingston and Big E, signed five-year contracts with WWE in December 2019.

However, Woods’s deal was likely extended due to the time he missed in 2020 after suffering a severe Achilles tendon rupture, which pushed his contract’s expiration date to this past month.A veteran of the industry, Woods has been with WWE since the summer of 2010.

Before joining the company, he had a successful run in TNA Wrestling from 2008 to 2010 under the name Consequences Creed, where he held the promotion’s tag team championships with Jay Lethal. He also had a brief tour with New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 2010.