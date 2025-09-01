WWE Star Wants To Be The Man To Retire John Cena And Randy Orton

WWE NXT Champion, Oba Femi, has his sights set on some of WWE’s biggest legends. In a new interview, the NXT Champion spoke about several dream matches he wants on the main roster, including bouts where he would retire both John Cena and Randy Orton.

While speaking with Going Ringside, Femi made it clear he is ready to take on the top names in the business. His comments are a confident statement from the man who has been positioned as the future of the NXT brand.

When asked about the possibility of facing John Cena during his 2025 farewell tour, Oba Femi did not hesitate. He stated that he would be the one to show the 17-time world champion the door.

“If I could catch John Cena… I’ll put him out, I’ll show him the door, he’s on the way out, so watch your step, you know? I would,” Femi said. He also named CM Punk as another “good one” he would like to face.

When asked about Randy Orton, Femi was equally confident. “I would definitely fight Randy. Just feel sorry for Randy, his back. I’ll show him the door too,” he stated. “I think they’ve been on top for a very long time and I think enough is enough. I think it’s time for the new crop of superstars to rise up to the top.”

Another dream match that has been heavily discussed by fans is a powerhouse showdown between Oba Femi and the former World Heavyweight Champion, GUNTHER. Femi addressed the possibility but said he wants the match to be built on a real story, not just fan service.

“I am, it has to be for the right reasons. Not just because the fans said so,” he explained. “I have to want to fight Gunther. He has to want to fight me. There has to be a good reason.”