WWE Star Was ‘Initially Hesitant’ About Changing His Gimmick

WWE SmackDown star Apollo Crews recently reflected on his “Nigerian Prince” character, calling the portrayal the “most fun” he has had in his wrestling career. Crews is currently sidelined with an injury but has been sharing updates on his recovery.

The character change occurred in 2021 when Crews turned heel and embraced his Nigerian heritage, adopting the persona of Nigerian royalty. The gimmick led to the most significant singles success of his career, culminating in an Intercontinental Championship victory over Big E at WrestleMania 37.

In a recent Instagram post, Crews admitted he was not immediately sold on the idea but grew to love it.

“I was initially hesitant, but embracing this character became some of the most fun I’ve had throughout my wrestling career,” Crews wrote. “I committed not only to performing to the best of my ability, but taking my physique to a different level as well.”

Crews has been out of action since February 2025 after undergoing surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. He has stated that he is “crushing the rehab” as he prepares for his eventual in-ring return to the SmackDown brand.