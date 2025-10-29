WWE Star Wrestled Through Illness On Raw

A WWE star recently wrestled while sick and has received praise for showing up and putting on a quality match. Maxxine Dupri challenged Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship during the October 20th episode of RAW. While Dupri won the match, it was via disqualification, which means Lynch retained her championship. It was the 28-year-old’s second consecutive victory over the champion; she won their previous bout via countout.

WWE legend Natalya, who has been featured alongside Maxxine Dupri, revealed that the Alpha Academy star never asked to be pulled from the show despite being unwell. During a recent appearance on The Joe Vulpis Podcast, Natalya praised Dupri for her commitment.

“She had a match against Becky on Raw—her most recent match with Becky—she had lost her voice. She was really sick. And she didn’t tell anyone. She was pushing through, but she sent me a little voice note during the day like, ‘I’m doing great, everything’s going great—I just lost my voice. I can’t talk.’”

Natalya continued, explaining the pressure of the high-profile opportunity. “If you’re sick and you’re getting an opportunity to wrestle Becky Lynch—a woman who main-evented WrestleMania—on Monday Night Raw on Netflix? You can’t go up to our bosses, you can’t go up to Triple H and say, ‘Hey, I don’t feel good today. I’ve got laryngitis.”

After the match, Maxxine Dupri was shown backstage, none too pleased with how the match ended. She then said that she would continue to challenge for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.