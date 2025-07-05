WWE Stars Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan Announce Engagement

WWE Superstars Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan have officially announced their engagement, sharing the big news with fans through social media posts.

Jordan expressed her happiness in a heartfelt social media post.

“I said yesss! And I’d say yes in every lifetime.” – Kelani Jordan

A Wrestling Power Couple

Both Hayes and Jordan have established themselves as rising stars within WWE’s roster. Carmelo Hayes, known for his charismatic personality and in-ring prowess, has been making an impact in the early years of his WWE main roster career. Meanwhile, Kelani Jordan has been building her own impressive reputation as a talented performer.

The engagement represents not just a personal milestone for the couple, but also adds another chapter to WWE’s tradition of real-life relationships blossoming within the wrestling world.

The announcement, accompanied by photos, quickly gained traction across social media platforms. Fans and fellow WWE Superstars alike have been sharing congratulations and well-wishes for the newly engaged couple.