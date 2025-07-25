WWE Stars Using TV Exposure as OnlyFans Launch Strategy, Says Insider

Female wrestlers are increasingly viewing WWE television exposure as a strategic launching pad for lucrative OnlyFans careers, according to a Wrestling Observer Newsletter industry source. The business model has proven so successful that multiple wrestlers are actively planning their exits from traditional wrestling to capitalize on adult content platforms.

“Learn to wrestle, make it to WWE TV, build a fan base & start OF. There are women already planning their exits and others know it’s an option,” the Wrestling Observer Newsletter source noted.

The strategy appears to be proving successful, with multiple wrestlers making the transition in 2025 alone. Mandy Rose continues leading the trend, maintaining significant revenue streams while expanding her content offerings on the platform.

Recent WWE releases have followed this blueprint with notable success. Elayna Black launched her OnlyFans account in June 2025 at $15.99 per month following her WWE departure, confirming the venture “has paid off.” According to Wrestling Observer, Black has been telling people in wrestling what she’s earning, and it was reportedly more money than any woman wrestler made in the last month. Tegan Nox similarly launched her account in June after her November 2024 release, while Blair Davenport started her platform in May following her February WWE exit.

The trend extends beyond WWE departures, with AEW’s Toni Storm successfully balancing an active wrestling career alongside her OnlyFans presence since 2022, demonstrating the viability of dual career paths.

This strategic approach represents a significant shift in how wrestlers view their careers, transforming WWE television exposure from an end goal into a stepping stone for alternative revenue streams and financial independence.