How A WWE Streak Will End In Wrestlepalooza’s Mixed Tag-Team Match

WWE Wrestlepalooza will see the in-ring return of AJ Lee, who’ll team with her husband CM Punk to battle the championship power couple of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Not only will this match mark AJ’s first wrestling match since March 2015, but it will also mark the end of one of two streaks.

Both couples have teamed together in the past to much success. Punk and AJ are 2-0 after teaming in 2012, while Lynch and Rollins went 3-0 during a series of matches in 2019. Now, one of these streaks will be broken as the two teams prepare to battle in Indianapolis.

H/T to @WrestleStatcast for uncovering this stat.

For Punk and Rollins, this match will be the latest chapter of their feud in WWE. Rollins infamously called Punk a ‘cancer’ during the Chicago-Made star’s first suspension from AEW, and they have feuded for much of Punk’s return to WWE. Punk would win their steel cage match during Raw’s debut on Netflix, but Rollins would emerge on top during WrestleMania 41: Saturday’s main event.

Rollins’ current World Heavyweight Title reign also came at the expense of Punk, ending the latter’s first WWE title reign since returning in mere minutes. Rollins would retain in a four-way at WWE Clash in Paris, thanks to Becky Lynch.

Now, the wives of Rollins and Punk have been added to the mix, setting up one of this year's hottest anticipated matches at Wrestlepalooza. WWE Wrestlepalooza will take place on September 20, from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.