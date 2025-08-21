WWE’s Big Move: From Peacock to ESPN (Complete Guide)

Starting September 20, 2025, all WWE Premium Live Events (PLEs) will stream in the U.S. exclusively on ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service. The first event, Wrestlepalooza, kicks off this partnership.

How to Access WWE Content on ESPN

Subscription Requirements

To watch WWE PLEs, you’ll need the ESPN Unlimited plan at $29.99/month. This plan includes all ESPN channels and major sports content, including WWE. Sign up for ESPN Unlimited here or through the ESPN app.

Provider Authentication: If you already subscribe to ESPN through select pay-TV or streaming providers (DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, Charter, FuboTV, Verizon Fios), you may authenticate through your provider to access ESPN’s streaming service—including WWE—at no extra cost. Note that YouTube TV and Xfinity currently do not offer this authentication for WWE PLEs.

Sign-Up Steps

Visit ESPN.com or open the ESPN app Create or log into your ESPN account Select ESPN Unlimited ($29.99/month) for full access to all WWE PLEs Complete payment and activate your subscription If you have a qualifying pay-TV subscription, select your provider and follow authentication steps

What’s Included

Your ESPN subscription covers all major WWE events including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, and Money in the Bank—no additional pay-per-view fees required.

Bundle Option

An introductory bundle with ESPN Unlimited, Hulu, and Disney+ is available for $39.99/month.

Important: WWE PLEs will no longer be available live on Peacock after August 31, 2025.

Saturday Night’s Main Event: The Peacock Exception

While most WWE content moves to ESPN, Saturday Night’s Main Event (SNME) is heading in a different direction—exclusively to Peacock as a separate deal.

SNME Details

Peacock will stream four SNME specials per year, starting with two events in 2025 (November 1 and December 13, with John Cena’s retirement match on the latter). These events will not air on linear TV or ESPN—Peacock has exclusive live rights.

WWE’s Fragmented Streaming Landscape

Here’s where to find WWE content across platforms:

ESPN Unlimited: All main roster Premium Live Events starting September 2025

All main roster Premium Live Events starting September 2025 Peacock: Saturday Night’s Main Event (4x/year), WWE Network library through 2025, NXT Premium Live Events through March 2026

Saturday Night’s Main Event (4x/year), WWE Network library through 2025, NXT Premium Live Events through March 2026 Netflix: WWE Raw (Monday nights) starting January 2025, plus international WWE content

WWE Raw (Monday nights) starting January 2025, plus international WWE content USA Network: SmackDown (continues on traditional TV)

SmackDown (continues on traditional TV) CW: Weekly NXT programming

Does This Affect WWE’s Netflix Deal?

No. The Netflix deal covers WWE Raw for U.S. audiences and international WWE programming. Peacock’s SNME exclusivity is separate and doesn’t interfere with Netflix’s rights. These deals are complementary, with each platform serving different pieces of WWE’s content strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions

When do WWE events start streaming on ESPN? September 20, 2025, beginning with Wrestlepalooza.

Do I need to pay extra for WWE on ESPN? Yes, you need an ESPN Unlimited subscription ($29.99/month). Some pay-TV subscribers can authenticate at no extra cost, but YouTube TV and Xfinity are excluded.

Will WWE still be on Peacock after August 2025? Live WWE Premium Live Events will not be on Peacock after August 31, 2025. However, Peacock retains Saturday Night’s Main Event and the WWE Network library through the end of 2025.

Which WWE events are included with ESPN? All major Premium Live Events including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, and Money in the Bank.

Can I bundle ESPN with other services? Yes, an introductory bundle with ESPN Unlimited, Hulu, and Disney+ costs $39.99/month.

Where can I watch different WWE shows?

Premium Live Events: ESPN Unlimited

Saturday Night’s Main Event: Peacock

Monday Night Raw: Netflix (starting January 2025)

Friday Night SmackDown: USA Network

Weekly NXT: CW

The bottom line: WWE fans will need multiple subscriptions to catch all content, as the company has split its programming across several platforms rather than consolidating under one streaming home.