Mattel Announces WWE x Street Fighter Crossover Figures at SDCC

Mattel unveiled an ambitious WWE x Street Fighter figure collection at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, merging iconic wrestlers with classic fighting game characters in a unique crossover that targets both wrestling and gaming fans.

The Lineup

The collection features four character pairings that blend wrestling personas with Street Fighter aesthetics:

Ultimate Warrior as Blanka – The wild wrestler’s explosive energy matches the Brazilian fighter’s electrical attacks and untamed fighting style.

The Rock as M. Bison – Dubbed “The Final Boss,” this pairing emphasizes The Rock’s dominant WWE presence with Street Fighter’s ultimate villain.

Rey Mysterio as Ryu – The lucha libre master channels the disciplined martial artist, celebrating technical precision and fighting philosophy.

John Cena as Guile – Two all-American heroes unite, representing military bearing and unwavering determination.

Mattel WWE x Street Fighter Figures Announced.



Ultimate Warrior = Blanka

The Final Boss, The Rock = M. Bison

Rey Mysterio = Ryu

John Cena = Guile



Photo Credit: angrycollectors pic.twitter.com/njGolmsYQR — Cheap Ass Gamer (@videogamedeals) July 24, 2025

Retro Appeal

The figures will feature arcade cabinet packaging, recreating the nostalgic feel of classic Street Fighter arcade machines. This design choice adds significant collector value while connecting to the game’s arcade origins.

Market Impact

This crossover targets multiple collector communities, from WWE memorabilia fans to retro gaming enthusiasts. The collaboration represents Mattel’s expansion into gaming culture while offering something entirely new to wrestling figure collectors.

The announcement at Comic-Con positions these as premium collectibles that celebrate the enduring appeal of both franchises, potentially making them standout releases in the competitive collectibles market.