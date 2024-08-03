Bron Breakker Defeats Sami Zayn to become Intercontinental Champion at WWE SummerSlam 2024

Bron Breakker has defeated Sami Zayn to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion at SummerSlam 2024.

Breakker was unsuccessful against Zayn in their bout at Money in the Bank, but the former NXT Champion has been hounding the IC Champ for weeks now, and it paid off with a massive win and his first taste of gold on the main roster.

WWE SummerSlam 2024: Bron Breakker beats Sami Zayn

Bron would hit the Spear after running the ropes to get the 1,2,3 and earn his first-ever piece of gold on the WWE main roster.

WWE SummerSlam Matches

Here are all of the matches taking place at SummerSlam tonight from Cleveland, which you can watch back on demand on WWE Network and Peacock.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Gunther

Damian Priest vs. Gunther WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nia Jax

Bayley vs. Nia Jax Women’s World Championship Match: Liv morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Liv morgan vs. Rhea Ripley United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. LA Knight

Logan Paul vs. LA Knight Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker Singles Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special guest referee

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special guest referee Bloodline Rules Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

Whether you’re at home or on the go, here’s how you can stream SummerSlam 2024 on different devices:

Streaming on Mobile Devices