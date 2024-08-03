Bron Breakker Defeats Sami Zayn to become Intercontinental Champion at WWE SummerSlam 2024

Bron Breakker has defeated Sami Zayn to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion at SummerSlam 2024.
Breakker was unsuccessful against Zayn in their bout at Money in the Bank, but the former NXT Champion has been hounding the IC Champ for weeks now, and it paid off with a massive win and his first taste of gold on the main roster.
WWE SummerSlam 2024: Bron Breakker beats Sami Zayn
Bron would hit the Spear after running the ropes to get the 1,2,3 and earn his first-ever piece of gold on the WWE main roster.
WWE SummerSlam Matches
Here are all of the matches taking place at SummerSlam tonight from Cleveland, which you can watch back on demand on WWE Network and Peacock.
- WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Gunther
- WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nia Jax
- Women’s World Championship Match: Liv morgan vs. Rhea Ripley
- United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. LA Knight
- Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker
- Singles Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special guest referee
- Bloodline Rules Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa
Whether you’re at home or on the go, here’s how you can stream SummerSlam 2024 on different devices:
Streaming on Mobile Devices
- Peacock App (U.S. viewers): Available for both iOS and Android devices. Simply download the app, sign in with your subscription details, and start streaming.
- WWE Network App (International viewers): Also available for iOS and Android. Ensure you have a stable internet connection for a smooth viewing experience.