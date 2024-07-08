WWE SummerSlam 2024 Card Predictions: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes & More

As WWE SummerSlam 2024 approaches, fans are gearing up for a night filled with unforgettable matches and epic showdowns. WWE pulls out all the stops for the ‘Big Five’ events and the ‘Biggest Party of the Summer’ will be no exception.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 takes place Saturday, August 3 from Cleveland, OH at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The event will stream live on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Based on the storyline developments we’re tracking for Raw and SmackDown, along with own our own insights, we’re predicting five matches to round out the card.

WWE SummerSlam Confirmed Matches

As of this writing, two championship matches are official:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther

Damian Priest will put his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Gunther after the Austrian star won the King of the Ring tournament.

WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax

Bayley, the reigning WWE Women’s Champion, will be defending her title against the Nia Jax at SummerSlam after Jax won the Queen of the Ring tournament.

WWE SummerSlam Match Card Predictions

1. WWE Tag Team Championships: DIY (c) vs. Street Profits

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, collectively known as DIY, will probably defend their newly won WWE Tag Team Championships against the Street Profits.

SummerSlam is taking place in Cleveland Browns Stadium, and Gargano is a big Browns fan, so the company will probably want him on the card to get a big pop.

2. WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

Logan Paul will probably defend his WWE United States Championship against LA Knight, a match that has been building for months.

This title match has been building for the past few months and Paul himself is also from Cleveland…although it will probably be Knight getting a major win here for his first main roster title in WWE.

3. WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan is hopefully going to face Rhea Ripley, who will be on a quest for revenge after being sidelined by Morgan and the current Champion trying to ‘steal’ her man Dominik.

It all depends on whether or not Ripley has recovered from injury, but this will be a big-time match on the card if it does happen.

4. CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins

If you were to ask me what CM Punk’s match at SummerSlam would be just a week ago I’d say that Punk vs Drew McIntyre was a shoe-in.

However, with Punk costing Seth Rollins the chance to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship whilst Damian Priest is Champion, it makes sense to turn this into a three way.

5. Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

Cody Rhodes will most likely defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa, who has emerged as a top contender since his rise to the defacto ‘Tribal Chief’ in the Bloodline.

We will check back when the WWE SummerSlam 2024 match card is finalized and will grade our own predictions.

