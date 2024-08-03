WWE SummerSlam 2024 Final Odds: Oddsmakers Predict the Outcomes

WWE SummerSlam 2024 is shaping up to be one of the best PLE shows of the year so far. As excitement builds for the biggest party of the summer, betting odds released by BetOnline.ag have given us a glimpse into what oddsmakers predict for the event.

Main Events Predictions

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

One of the night’s most anticipated matches is for the Women’s World Championship. Liv Morgan is heavily favored to retain her title against Rhea Ripley with odds of -900, while Ripley stands at +500. This suggests that Morgan is expected to secure her championship despite Ripley’s formidable presence.

Damian Priest vs. GUNTHER

In another headline match, Damian Priest is slightly favored to retain the World Heavyweight Championship against GUNTHER, with odds at +250 for Priest and +400 for GUNTHER.

Key Singles Matches

Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn

Bron Breakker emerges as the overwhelming favorite against Sami Zayn with staggering odds of -3000 to Zayn’s +800. This indicates a high confidence level among oddsmakers in Breakker’s victory.

Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk

The match between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk is expected to be quite competitive. McIntyre is slightly favored at -175, while Punk is at +135.

Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

Cody Rhodes is a massive favorite against Solo Sikoa, with odds of -5000 compared to Sikoa’s +1200.

Additionally, there are prop bets on the number of “Cross Rhodes” finishers, with the line set at over 2.5 (-175) and under 2.5 (+135).

LA Knight vs. Logan Paul

LA Knight is favored to win against Logan Paul with odds of -600 to Paul’s +350. This matchup is likely to attract significant attention due to Paul’s celebrity status.