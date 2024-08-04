GUNTHER Claims World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2024

GUNTHER has become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Damian Priest at the SummerSlam 2024 PLE.

The ‘Ring General’ is the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in company history, and he now holds the main event belt on Monday Night RAW.

WWE SummerSlam 2024: GUNTHER beats Damian Priest

After a hellacious back and forth match between the two heavyweights, it was Finn Balor screwing over Priest that led to the outcome.

After hitting a South of Heaven on GUNTHER, Balor would move the Austrian’s leg onto the ring rope so that the pinfall count would be stopped.

GUNTHER would then put Priest in a sleeper hold until the referee called for the bell and confirmed that he was the NEW World Heavyweight Champion.

WWE SummerSlam Matches

Here are all of the matches taking place at SummerSlam tonight from Cleveland, which you can watch back on demand on WWE Network and Peacock.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Gunther

Damian Priest vs. Gunther WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nia Jax

Bayley vs. Nia Jax Women’s World Championship Match: Liv morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Liv morgan vs. Rhea Ripley United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. LA Knight

Logan Paul vs. LA Knight Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker Singles Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special guest referee

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special guest referee Bloodline Rules Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

