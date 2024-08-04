LA Knight Defeats Logan Paul to become US Champion at WWE SummerSlam 2024

LA Knight defeated Logan Paul to become the new US Champion at WWE SummerSlam tonight from Cleveland.

This was Knight’s first title on the WWE main roster, and his first in the company overall if you don’t count the Million Dollar Championship he held back in NXT.

WWE SummerSlam 2024: LA Knight beats Logan Paul

Paul would make his way to the ring with rapper MGK who is also from Cleveland. The crowd was completely against the Maverick, at times chanting “f*ck you Logan.”

Even after being hit by Brass Knuckles, LA Knight would reverse a Buckshot Lariat attempt into the BFT to get the win become the NEW US Champion!

WWE SummerSlam Matches

Here are all of the matches taking place at SummerSlam tonight from Cleveland, which you can watch back on demand on WWE Network and Peacock.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Gunther

Damian Priest vs. Gunther WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nia Jax

Bayley vs. Nia Jax Women’s World Championship Match: Liv morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Liv morgan vs. Rhea Ripley United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. LA Knight

Logan Paul vs. LA Knight Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker Singles Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special guest referee

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special guest referee Bloodline Rules Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

