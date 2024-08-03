Liv Morgan Retains Against Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam 2024

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan retained her title against Rhea Ripley during SummerSlam tonight from Cleveland.

Morgan had been in pursuit of Dominik Mysterio for the past few months, claiming that she was trying to take “everything” away from ‘Mami.’ Whilst many expected Liv to drop the belt tonight, she managed to get the win.

WWE SummerSlam 2024: Liv Morgan beats Rhea Ripley

Ripley made her way to the ring accompanied by Dominik, followed by Morgan who mysteriously was wearing a lot of black and purple…

Dominik would distract the referee allowing Morgan to hit obLIVion onto a steel chair and get the win to retain her belt.

WWE SummerSlam Matches

Here are all of the matches taking place at SummerSlam tonight from Cleveland, which you can watch back on demand on WWE Network and Peacock.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Gunther

Damian Priest vs. Gunther WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nia Jax

Bayley vs. Nia Jax Women’s World Championship Match: Liv morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Liv morgan vs. Rhea Ripley United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. LA Knight

Logan Paul vs. LA Knight Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker Singles Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special guest referee

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special guest referee Bloodline Rules Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

Whether you’re at home or on the go, here’s how you can stream SummerSlam 2024 on different devices:

Streaming on Mobile Devices