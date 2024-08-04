Nia Jax Wins the WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam 2024

Nia Jax has won the WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam 2024 against Bayley tonight from Cleveland.

Jax won the opportunity to challenge for the title after winning the Queen of the Ring tournament in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

WWE SummerSlam 2024: Nia Jax Beats Bayley

Despite their size difference, Bayley was able to hold her own against the Queen of the ring. During the match, Tiffany Stratton emerged and teased cashing in her Money in the Bank contract but did not.

In the end, it took three Annihilators for Jax to win the gold. This marks Jax’s first singles championship on the main roster since her reign as Raw Women’s Champion in 2018.

WWE SummerSlam Matches

Here are all of the matches taking place at SummerSlam tonight from Cleveland, which you can watch back on demand on WWE Network and Peacock.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Gunther

WWE Women's Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nia Jax

Bayley vs. Nia Jax Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. LA Knight

Logan Paul vs. LA Knight Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker Singles Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special guest referee

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special guest referee Bloodline Rules Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

Whether you’re at home or on the go, here’s how you can stream SummerSlam 2024 on different devices:

Streaming on Mobile Devices