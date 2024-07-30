WWE SummerSlam 2024 Start Time: US, Australia, Europe and More

WWE SummerSlam 2024 on paper is looking like a very strong card, potentially one of the shows of the year. CM Punk will be making his in-ring return for the first time since January, where he was injured at the Royal Rumble by the man he will be facing, Drew McIntyre. Cody Rhodes will also be defending his WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa, and Liv Morgan will be defending her Women’s World Championship against a furious Rhea Ripley, among other top bouts.

Here’s a comprehensive guide to the start times for WWE SummerSlam 2024 in different regions, so you won’t miss a second of the action.

United States

Eastern Time (ET)

SummerSlam 2024 will kick off at 8 PM ET. This is the most common time for WWE’s major pay-per-view events and allows for a prime-time viewing experience on the East Coast.

Central Time (CT)

For those in the Central Time Zone, the event will start at 7 PM CT.

Mountain Time (MT)

Mountain Time Zone viewers can tune in at 6 PM MT to catch all the live action.

Pacific Time (PT)

On the West Coast, SummerSlam will begin at 5 PM PT.

Australia

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

In Australia, SummerSlam 2024 will be broadcast live at 10 AM AEST the following day, meaning Aussie fans can enjoy the event over breakfast.

Australian Central Standard Time (ACST)

For those in South Australia and the Northern Territory, the start time will be 9:30 AM ACST.

Australian Western Standard Time (AWST)

Viewers in Western Australia can catch the event at 8 AM AWST.

Europe

British Summer Time (BST)

Fans in the UK can watch SummerSlam 2024 main card starting at 1 AM BST.

Central European Summer Time (CEST)

In Central Europe, the event will begin at 2 AM CEST.

Eastern European Summer Time (EEST)

For those in Eastern Europe, SummerSlam will start at 3 AM EEST.

Other Regions

India

In India, the start time for SummerSlam 2024 will be 5:30 AM IST, providing an early morning treat for wrestling fans.

Japan

Japanese viewers can enjoy the event from 9 AM JST.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, the event will be broadcast at 12 PM NZST.