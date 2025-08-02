WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One Match Order Revealed

The complete match lineup for the inaugural night of WWE’s first-ever two-night SummerSlam event has been leaked ahead of tonight’s premium live event.

The match order for SummerSlam Saturday features six high-profile contests, including championship matches and marquee celebrity appearances. The card is headlined by GUNTHER defending the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk.

Complete SummerSlam Saturday Match Order:

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez (Women’s Tag Team Championships)

Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill (Women’s World Championship)

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

GUNTHER vs. CM Punk (World Heavyweight Championship)

The event represents a significant milestone for WWE’s premier summer event, marking the first time SummerSlam has been expanded to a two-night format. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT with a three-hour pre-show special, followed by the main event starting at 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT.

This year’s SummerSlam features multiple championship matches and crossover appeal with celebrity participants, continuing WWE’s tradition of making their summer spectacular a destination event for both wrestling fans and mainstream audiences.