WWE SummerSlam 2025
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One Match Order

by Michael Reichlin

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One Match Order Revealed

The complete match lineup for the inaugural night of WWE’s first-ever two-night SummerSlam event has been leaked ahead of tonight’s premium live event.

The match order for SummerSlam Saturday features six high-profile contests, including championship matches and marquee celebrity appearances. The card is headlined by GUNTHER defending the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk.

Complete SummerSlam Saturday Match Order:

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez (Women’s Tag Team Championships)

Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill (Women’s World Championship)

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

GUNTHER vs. CM Punk (World Heavyweight Championship)

The event represents a significant milestone for WWE’s premier summer event, marking the first time SummerSlam has been expanded to a two-night format. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT with a three-hour pre-show special, followed by the main event starting at 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT.

This year’s SummerSlam features multiple championship matches and crossover appeal with celebrity participants, continuing WWE’s tradition of making their summer spectacular a destination event for both wrestling fans and mainstream audiences.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

Related News