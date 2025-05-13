WWE to Receive Record $7.1M Site Fee for SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium

WWE is set to receive $7,125,250 in public funding from the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority (NJSEA) to support the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, scheduled for August 2–3, 2025, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The figure represents the largest known site fee ever awarded for a WWE event in the United States, according to reporting from Wrestlenomics‘ Brandon Thurston.

The funding, drawn from the federal Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund under the American Rescue Plan Act, is being allocated as an incentive to support tourism and economic development through major entertainment events.

The NJSEA resolution outlines the fee as a strategic investment in New Jersey’s hospitality and events sector.

An economic impact study commissioned by WWE and conducted by Applied Analysis estimates the event will generate $80.7 million in total economic impact for the region, including $32.4 million in salaries and wages.

NJSEA spokesperson Brian Aberback said the funds aim to offset the incentive fee based on projected benefits, citing increased global visibility and boosts to local businesses like hotels and restaurants.

By comparison, other known WWE site fees include $5 million from Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41 and $500,000 from Tampa-St. Petersburg for Royal Rumble 2024.

The NJSEA also provided $5 million earlier this year to support UFC 302, a TKO Group Holdings event held at the Prudential Center in Newark.

