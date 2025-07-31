WWE SummerSlam 2025 On Track for Record-Breaking 100,000+ Attendance

WWE’s SummerSlam 2025 is positioned to make history as the premium live event approaches the unprecedented milestone of 100,000 tickets sold across its two-day format at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

According to the latest Wrestletix data, the weekend spectacular has already distributed 97,855 tickets combined between Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3. Saturday’s show has moved 47,468 tickets with a current setup of 50,088 seats, while Sunday has distributed 50,387 tickets from its 52,069 seat configuration.

WWE SummerSlam Saturday

Sat • Aug 02, 2025 • 5:30 PM

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ



Available Tickets: 2,416

Available Combo Tickets: 204

Current Setup: 50,088

Tickets Distributed: 47,468



? +5111 since the last update (3 days ago)

? Days until show: 3

? Total # of… pic.twitter.com/4FleK4oIOd — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) July 31, 2025

Late Surge

The momentum continues building with impressive growth numbers over recent days. Saturday’s event added 5,111 ticket sales in just three days, while Sunday surged ahead with 5,390 new sales in the same period. With only 2,416 tickets remaining for Saturday and 1,478 for Sunday, the dual-night format appears destined to eclipse the 100,000 total attendance mark.

This represents a massive leap from last year’s SummerSlam at Cleveland Browns Stadium, which drew 56,523 fans. The MetLife Stadium venue’s expanded capacity and the innovative two-day approach have clearly resonated with WWE’s fanbase, creating what could become the highest-attended SummerSlam in company history.

WWE SummerSlam Sunday

Sun • Aug 03, 2025 • 5:30 PM

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ



Available Tickets: 1,478

Available Combo Tickets: 204

Current Setup: 52,069

Tickets Distributed: 50,387



? +5,390 since the last update (3 days ago)

? Days until show: 4

? Total # of… pic.twitter.com/LJpuydGAY6 — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) July 31, 2025

MetLife Stadium’s total seating map shows 85,381 available seats, indicating WWE has strategically configured the venue to maximize both attendance and fan experience. With resale tickets numbered at 1,201 for Saturday and 960 for Sunday, the strong demand is evident in the secondary market as well.

Standard admission tickets remain available starting at $93.15 for Saturday and $117.35 for Sunday, though availability continues decreasing as the weekend approaches. Recent updates show sections in the 100 and 200 levels on the hard camera side have opened, suggesting WWE is maximizing the venue’s capacity potential.