WWE SummerSlam 2025 Stage First Look

by Michael Reichlin

WWE has unveiled the first look at SummerSlam 2025’s stage setup at MetLife Stadium during their countdown show.

The impressive outdoor configuration features large overhead LED displays with prominent SummerSlam branding and an iconic entrance ramp leading to the ring area.

Complete SummerSlam Saturday Match Order:

  1. Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
  2. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez (Women’s Tag Team Championships)
  3. Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
  4. Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill (Women’s World Championship)
  5. Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
  6. GUNTHER vs. CM Punk (World Heavyweight Championship)

WWE SummerSlam 2025 kicks off live at 6pm ET streaming around the world on Peacock (US) and Netflix (International).

