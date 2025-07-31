Triple H Backs Expanding WWE Events: “Disney For Pro Wrestling”

WWE SummerSlam 2025 will take place on August 2, and August 3, marking the first time the show has occurred over two nights. And according to Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, if you’re going to do things big, do them really big.

Speaking on WFAN in New York City with Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata, WWE ‘s Chief Content Officer addressed the change. For Levesque, the success that WrestleMania has seen since being moved to two-nights in 2020 justifies the SummerSlam change.

“Look, it has been successful for us on the WrestleMania side for sure — the two-night WrestleManias are destination weekends. People plan their year, their vacation around it.”

While the two-night SummerSlam will be the focus of this week, it will hardly be WWE’s only attraction. Comparing the show to a Disney production, Levesque noted that fans can easily make a whole week from a two-night show.

“A lot of folks come in on Thursday, they’re going to the World, seeing all the memorabilia, getting autographs, coming to SmackDown on Friday night, then the Saturday-Sunday events. NXT in the afternoon sometimes on Saturdays, all the way through to Monday night. This time, we’ll be at Barclays Center. If you’re a fan, there’s nothing like it. It’s going to Disney for pro wrestling.”

WWE has certainly stacked the card for its first two-night SummerSlam with multiple Men’s and Women’s World title matches confirmed. With an exciting six-team TLC match coming, and the impending debut of Jelly Roll, the show will be big on spectacle.