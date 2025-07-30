WWE SummerSlam Betting Odds: Several Title Changes Expected

The final betting odds have been released for this weekend’s massive two-night SummerSlam premium live event. The odds from BetOnline.ag indicate a huge shake-up is expected, with six of the nine championships on the line favored to change hands.

The odds are pointing towards new champions being crowned in both of the men’s world title main events. Cody Rhodes (-300) is now a heavy favorite to defeat John Cena and win the Undisputed WWE Championship. In the World Heavyweight Championship match, the odds have tightened, but CM Punk (-180) remains the favorite to dethrone GUNTHER.

Several other titles are expected to change hands. Jade Cargill (-600) is a massive favorite to win the WWE Women’s Championship from Tiffany Stratton, and Lyra Valkyria (-200) is favored to capture the Women’s Intercontinental title from Becky Lynch. In the tag team divisions, the new team of Andrade & Rey Fenix (+130) are the slight favorites to win the multi-team match for the WWE Tag Team Championship, while Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair (-700) are overwhelming favorites to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles from The Judgement Day.

Only three of the nine champions are favored to leave SummerSlam with their titles. Women’s World Champion Naomi (-1500) is the biggest favorite on the entire card to retain in her triple threat match. After a major shift in the betting lines, Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio (-200) is now favored to retain against AJ Styles. United States Champion Solo Sikoa (-140) is also a slight favorite to defeat Jacob Fatu in their steel cage match. In the non-title grudge matches, the teams of Roman Reigns & Jey Uso (-1500) and Randy Orton & Jelly Roll (-700) are both massive favorites to win.

The two-night WWE SummerSlam event takes place this Saturday, August 2nd, and Sunday, August 3rd, from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The extended pre-show for each night begins at 3 p.m. ET, with the main card starting at 6 p.m. ET. The event will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix in most international markets.