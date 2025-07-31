WWE SummerSlam Set Construction Halted Due To Bad Weather

The preparation for SummerSlam has hit a roadblock.

WWE is set to present the biggest party of the summer from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, this weekend, with big names such as Roman Reigns, John Cena, Cardi B, and more set to appear.

Fightful Select previously provided some updates on the preparations for the show. They noted that the company was working on a special set for SummerSlam and they had private dressing rooms set up for names such as Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, Cardi B, and Jelly Roll.

The site is now reporting, however, that the construction efforts have been put on hold due to unexpected weather conditions in the area.

The authorities had sent out a flood warning in the early afternoon of July 31. By 2:15 PM ET, a shelter was put in place, and all the workers were brought off the field in MetLife Stadium.

There has been no news of the construction being resumed as of this writing but WWE sources claim to have no concern about the set for the upcoming PPV being completed in time.

There have also been travel delays and flight cancellations in the area due to the bad weather. Though it’s unknown if these have affected the talent availability for the upcoming show in any way.

WWE infamously battled with inclement weather during WrestleMania 37 back in 2021, where night 1 of the show had to be put on hold for over 30 minutes due to unfavorable conditions. It’s unknown if the officials have any similar concerns about the event this weekend but we’ll keep you posted.