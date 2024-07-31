It’s not a ‘big 4’ premium live event without an event-themed WWE merchandise megastore and this weekend is no exception.

The official WWE SummerSlam Store powered by Fanatics is located in Downtown Cleveland at the Tower City Center Shopping Center.

Location

The address: is 230 W Huron Rd, Cleveland, OH 44113

Hours

The store opens Thursday morning, August 1 at 10AM and closes Sunday afternoon, August 4 at 5PM. Here are the official WWE SummerSlam Store hours:

Thursday: 10AM – 7PM

10AM – 7PM Friday: 10AM – Midnight

10AM – Midnight Saturday: 10AM – 7PM

10AM – 7PM Sunday: 10AM – 5PM

Exclusive Merchandise & Photos

The WWE SummerSlam Store in Cleveland and WWE Shop are selling a line of exclusive WWE SummerSlam merchandise totaling 200 items, including replica championship belts, baseball and basketball jerseys, hats, socks, flip-flops, posters and more.

SEScoops correspondent Ella Jay will be visiting the WWE SummerSlam Store this weekend and we’ll update this article with some photos of what it’s like when WWE takes over Tower City Center.