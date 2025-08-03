WWE SummerSlam Sunday 2025 Match Preview, How to Watch

WWE SummerSlam (Night Two) takes place later tonight at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

Here’s the final match card for tonight:

Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Women’s World Championship 3-Way: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

Stage Cage Match for the United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

Women’s Intercontinental Championship (No Disqualification): Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

6-Pack TLC for the WWE Tag Team Championship: The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. #DIY vs. Fraxiom vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix