WWE SuperShow Mexico Delivers Championship Action in Mexico City

WWE brought its SuperShow Mexico tour to Arena CDMX in Mexico City on July 26, featuring multiple championship defenses and cross-brand talent in an action-packed international event.

Championship Showcase

Penta went all out for his entrance for the WWE Live show in Mexico City ?? pic.twitter.com/nvMgQUsqFn — ? Jesus ? (@CoupDeJeebusz) July 27, 2025

The evening’s main events featured three championship defenses, headlined by WWE World Champion GUNTHER successfully retaining his title against former AEW star Penta. The Austrian powerhouse continues his dominant reign as he adapted to the high-energy Mexico City crowd.

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton overcame former champion Nia Jax in a hard-fought contest, while Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio defended against both El Grande Americano and R-Truth in a unique triple threat format that showcased local Mexican talent alongside established WWE stars.

International Talent Integration

The card prominently featured Mexican wrestling culture, with local luchadores Mr. Iguana, Pagano, and Psycho Clown defeating the Latino World Order trio of Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto in the opening contest. This cross-cultural approach demonstrated WWE’s commitment to honoring Mexican wrestling traditions.

Rey Fenix, performing in front of his home country audience, teamed with Andrade to defeat the Creed Brothers in a match that highlighted technical wrestling excellence. Women’s Tag Team Champions Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez also successfully retained their titles against Michin and B Fab.

Bloodline Saga Continues

The ongoing Bloodline storyline reached Mexico as Cody Rhodes, Jimmy Uso, and Jacob Fatu defeated Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa in the co-main event. This faction warfare continues to be a driving force in WWE programming, even on international stages.

Additional action saw Jey Uso and Sami Zayn overcome the powerhouse team of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, while Stephanie Vaquer defeated Chelsea Green in women’s singles competition. The SuperShow Mexico tour continues Sunday in Monterrey, bringing WWE’s international expansion efforts to another major Mexican market.