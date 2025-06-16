WWE Confirms Mexico City and Monterrey Supershows with Stacked Lineup

WWE isn’t holding back when it comes to its return to Mexico this summer and now wrestling fans know exactly when the promotion will return. During the AAA Triplemanía Regia broadcast on June 15, 2025, it was officially announced that WWE will host two back-to-back Supershow Mexico events in late July. The first will take place on Saturday, July 26 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, followed by a second show on Sunday, July 27 at Arena Monterrey.

? ¡WWE regresa a México con dos Supershows llenos de acción! ?

Disfruta en vivo a tus superestrellas favoritas el sábado 26 de julio en Arena CDMX y el domingo 27 en Arena Monterrey.



? Preventa Banco Azteca: 16 y 17 de junio

? Preventa WWE: 18 de junio

? Venta general: a… pic.twitter.com/Dm0F9wHa5P — WWE Español (@wweespanol) June 16, 2025

While no matches were confirmed, several notable names were announced for the return to Mexico, including:

Cody Rhodes

Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins

Jey Uso

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

WWE Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky

Stephanie Vaquer

WWE World Tag Team Champions The New Day

Rey Fenix

Penta

WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu

WWE’s upcoming return to Mexico highlights the company’s growing influence in the nation, which includes the acquisition of AAA. With Mexico being a country steeped in wrestling tradition, fans can expect plenty more of WWE in the nation.

WWE’s global expansion continues with major shows scheduled in Saudi Arabia, Europe, and Australia. Supershow Mexico may prove to be one of the biggest international stops of the year thanks to its star-studded lineup