WWE SuperShow Mexico Results from Monterrey

WWE’s second SuperShow Mexico event concluded in Monterrey with multiple championship defenses and international talent showcases. The July 27 event featured a mix of WWE stars and Mexican wrestlers in high-stakes competition.

Championship Highlights

Tiffany Stratton successfully defended her WWE Women’s Championship against Nia Jax in a brutal Street Fight, showcasing the hardcore stipulation that allowed both competitors to utilize the no-disqualification environment. The match demonstrated Stratton’s resilience as champion while continuing her dominant reign.

World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER defeated PENTA in what marked a significant international showcase for both competitors. The Austrian powerhouse maintained his championship status against the lucha libre veteran, adding another successful defense to his impressive title run.

Dominik Mysterio defended his Intercontinental Championship in Mexico, defeating both El Grande Americano and R-Truth in a triple threat match. The victory on Mexican soil holds special significance for Mysterio, whose family heritage connects deeply with lucha libre culture.

Tag Team and Featured Action

The Bloodline storyline continued with mixed results as Cody Rhodes teamed with Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu to defeat Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa. The match highlighted the ongoing family dynamics within the Samoan wrestling dynasty.

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso combined forces to defeat the powerhouse team of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, while WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez successfully defended against Michin and B-Fab.

The event also featured Andrade and Rey Fenix defeating the Creed Brothers, and Stephanie Vaquer’s victory over Chelsea Green, demonstrating WWE’s commitment to showcasing diverse international talent.

International Wrestling Showcase

The SuperShow Mexico format continues to highlight WWE’s global reach, blending established WWE storylines with local wrestling culture. The event featured Mexican wrestlers including Mr. Iguana, Pagano, and Psycho Clown, who defeated Legado Del Fantasma in a showcase of lucha libre talent.

These results position WWE’s Mexican events as significant stops on the international wrestling calendar, providing unique matchups and championship opportunities outside traditional WWE venues.