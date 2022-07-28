WWE Superstar Dismisses “Go Away Heat” Term

One WWE superstar doesn’t believe “go away heat” is an actual thing.

We’ve heard that term used throughout wrestling circles for many years. There was a time when fans referred to it as “X-Pac heat.”

The idea behind this term is that fans wouldn’t boo a heel for a job well done. Instead, “go away heat” means fans simply think the performer playing the heel isn’t very good at all and fans are booing to get rid of the wrestler.

For a current WWE superstar on the SmackDown roster, this term doesn’t truly exist.

Happy Corbin Slams “Go Away Heat”

During an appearance on Bleav In Pro Wrestling, Happy Corbin expressed his belief that “go away heat” is a myth.

“That’s a make-believe term. Go-away heat would be silence cause they wouldn’t care; they don’t want to see you. But when my music hits, that’s the difference. People have to sometimes go out there and do something to get booed. The second my music hits, they are booing. That is when you have — that is when people don’t like you. It doesn’t take me punching John Cena in the face and going out and telling the crowd I’m better than John Cena to get booed.” Happy Corbin on “go away heat”

Corbin went on to discuss the crowd reaction that Theory has been getting.

“It’s a rare trait for guys to go out there and truly want to be booed and hated because it’s 24/7 your life at that point — you are getting it on social media, you’re getting it in arenas, you’re getting it in public,” Corbin said. “Like, it is a lifestyle, and it is hard for a lot of people. For some reason, it doesn’t bother me and it doesn’t seem to bother [Theory].

“I think it’s hilarious that people hate him because the WWE Universe is always begging for new stars, new players, new talent, and this guy came in, and he’s getting a push and they’re like, ‘This — no! This isn’t what I want. I didn’t want this guy. He’s getting pushed too far’… They hate him because he’s exactly what they wanted. They wanted a fresh new star, and Austin Theory is a new star in WWE.”

