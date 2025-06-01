WWE Superstars Shine At Netflix’s Tudum Event

WWE has a massive deal with Netflix which has brought Monday Night Raw to the streaming giant as well as other events for fans outside the U.S. This week, Netflix hosted its ‘Tudum’ conference to hype up future shows and ideas, and WWE Superstars had a role to play.

Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, The New Day, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez and Dominik Mysterio were all on hand for Tudum. When Ripley and Morgan came face-to-face on stage, things quickly got tense. As Liv gloated about stealing Dominik Mysterio away from Ripley, it was CM Punk of all people who tried to be the voice of reason and calm things down.

LIV AND RHEA FEUDING AT #TUDUM IS CRAZY STOP ? pic.twitter.com/62Q5MSk6qx — Phys ??? (@Physics_Wrestle) June 1, 2025

Both Ripley and Morgan were able to have fun in spite of this tense face-off. On X, Ripley shared a video of herself emerging from a coffin created for Lady Gaga.

As for Morgan, she appeared on the ‘Kiss-Cam’ alongside Dominik Mysterio. Cementing her relationship with the WWE Intercontinental Champion, Morgan didn’t hesitate to lock lips with Dirty Dom.

LIVE MORGAN AND DOMINIK MYSTERIO JUST KISSED AT TUDUM! #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/coI0fZEmr5 — Zero (@zerowontmiss) June 1, 2025

WWE and Netflix’s partnership will last many years and has been valued at billions of dollars. With WWE talent appearing on the streaming platform, both in an out of the ring, expect many more moments like these.