WarGames Returns: WWE Survivor Series 2024 Set for Vancouver on Nov. 30

WWE Survivor Series is headed to Vancouver for the first time ever on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at the the Rogers Arena. Once again, we’ll see the return of WarGames, the dangerous double-ring steel cage match that pits two teams against one another in an anything-goes battle.

This will be WWE’s second premium live event from Canada this year after Money in the Bank was held from Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, July 6.

To get a taste of what WarGames is all about, we tracked down these Full Matches that WWE uploaded of last year’s Men’s and Women’s WarGames matches from Survivor Series:

Press Release

Here’s the official press release for the event sent in to SEScoops:

VANCOUVER TO HOST SURVIVOR SERIES: WARGAMES® ON SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

First-Ever Survivor Series to Emanate From Vancouver

STAMFORD, Conn., August 1, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in partnership with Destination Vancouver, today announced Survivor Series: WarGames® 2024 will take place Saturday, November 30 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, making it the first-ever Survivor Series to emanate from the city.

To learn more about registering for Survivor Series: WarGames pre-sale opportunities, please visit: Survivorseries-2024-presale.

The announcement comes on the heels of a record-breaking Money In The Bank®which was held in July at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Premium Live Event became the highest-grossing WWE arena event in Canada in company history.