WWE Tag Team Splits Up

The tag team of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, known as A-Town Down Under, is officially over. On tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw from Houston, Texas, Waller announced that the team is “done” following an injury to Theory.

During a backstage segment on tonight’s broadcast, Grayson Waller approached The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Waller informed them that he was looking for new partners because his tag team with Austin Theory had come to an end. He bluntly stated that A-Town Down Under is “done” and that because Theory is injured, he is “moving on.”

The breakup marks an abrupt end for the former WWE Tag Team Champions. Their last match as a team was on the June 23rd episode of WWE Main Event. Austin Theory’s most recent match was a singles loss to El Grande Americano on the July 14th edition of WWE Main Event, and it appears he suffered an injury at some point around that time.

The split of the former champions comes as the Raw tag team division is heating up on the road to SummerSlam. Later tonight, The New Day, The Creed Brothers, and the LWO are set to compete in a triple-threat match to determine the next challengers for the World Tag Team Championships, currently held by The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.