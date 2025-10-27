WWE Tag Teams To Challenge For AAA and NOAH Gold In November

Ethan Page is already the WWE NXT North American Champion, but now he and Chelsea Green plan on holding some non-WWE gold. On social media, Green shared that at AAA’s event on November 2, she and Page plan on capturing the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships.

Green threw in some Spanish for good measure, saying she and Page will be ‘Numero Uno.’ The match, which will see Green and Page challenge Mr. Iguana and La Hiedra, was later made official by AAA.

Lucha por el Campeonato de Parejas Mixtas AAA:@LaHiedraAAA y @MrIguana vs. @ImChelseaGreen y @OfficialEGO



2 de noviembre, Showcenter Monterrey



Evento especial Día de Muertos ?? #AlianzasAAA ? pic.twitter.com/W3qeB6Pa1b — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) October 26, 2025

It’s not just Page and Green who could soon be holding non-WWE gold. On November 8, mere days after the AAA event, WWE NXT’s Hank Walker and Tank Ledger will challenge for the GHC Tag Team Championships. The popular duo will compete at Pro Wrestling Noah’s Star Navigation event, where they will challenge Masa Kitamiya and Takashi Sugiura.

These matches continue to demonstrate WWE’s willingness to work with other promotions, a rarity during the Vince McMahon-led administration. Time will tell if either Green, Page, Hank, or Tank soon call themselves champions outside of WWE.