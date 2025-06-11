Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest Reveal How WWE Became More of a ‘Team’ Under Triple H

WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest discussed the significant cultural shift within WWE during their June 11, 2025 conversation on Rhodes’ podcast “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” revealing how the company has transformed into more of a “team” environment under Triple H’s leadership.

Rhodes, who has experienced WWE during different eras, emphasized how dramatically the backstage atmosphere has changed compared to his previous run with the company.

“WWE, now more than ever, is a team. And I never felt that in any wrestling company, even when I was with WWE, my first run, I never felt like, hey, we’re a team.”

The conversation highlighted how both wrestlers have adopted a philosophy of treating everyone with respect regardless of their position on the call sheet. Rhodes detailed his approach to creating an inclusive environment at his wrestling school, the Nightmare Factory.

“I always tell everybody, I’m like, cool, treat everybody in here like they’re that person… when we leave here, that doesn’t matter. That rule is not in effect.”

Both wrestlers reflected on how treatment of talent has evolved, with Rhodes sharing his memories of how people would treat wrestlers differently based on their perceived status during less successful periods.

“During the undesirable phase… how people would treat you in the office, how they would treat you in the locker room… You remember the ones who treated you differently.”

Priest agreed with Rhodes’ assessment, noting how the current environment allows for better collaboration and mutual support among the roster. The discussion suggests that Triple H’s leadership style has created a more cohesive and supportive workplace culture that benefits both talent development and overall company morale.