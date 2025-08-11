WWE To Counter-Program AEW All Out With Main Roster PLE

After running three live events against AEW’s All In weekend in July, WWE is reportedly set to continue its aggressive counter-programming strategy this fall. A new report from POST Wrestling has revealed that WWE will run a premium live event on Saturday, September 20, the same day as AEW’s All Out pay-per-view.

The report, which cites multiple sources with knowledge of WWE’s schedule, confirmed the plans for the head-to-head showdown.

“POST Wrestling spoke with multiple sources with knowledge of the WWE event schedule, who confirmed that a yet-to-be-announced PLE (premium live event) will take place on Saturday, September 20, in Indianapolis, Indiana,” the report stated. “The date coincides with AEW’s All Out pay-per-view scheduled for the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and represents the first time a WWE main roster PLE will air the same day as an AEW pay-per-view.”

While WWE’s NXT brand has run premium live events on the same day as AEW shows in the past, this marks a significant escalation as it is the first time a main roster WWE PLE will be in direct competition with an AEW pay-per-view.

The decision to hold the event in Indianapolis is part of a larger, multi-year partnership between WWE and the Indiana Sports Corp. The deal, announced in 2024, has already brought the Royal Rumble to the state and includes plans for future WrestleMania and SummerSlam events to be held in the city.

The decision by WWE to run a premium live event on September 20th sets up a major head-to-head showdown for wrestling fans. While WWE’s show will be in Indianapolis, AEW’s All Out is taking place in Toronto, Canada. Fans will now be faced with a choice of which major event to watch live on a packed Saturday night of wrestling. The full report on WWE’s event schedule can be found on POSTwrestling.com.