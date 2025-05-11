WWE Files Trademark For Potential New Name For Jeff Cobb

Jeff Cobb has arrived in WWE, but he may not be Jeff Cobb for much longer. Despite being referred to as Cobb during his WWE debut at Backlash, a new name may be in the works for the NJPW/ROH alum.

On May 10, 2025, WWE filed for the trademark “JC MATEO” under the usual terms expected for a new moniker. The filing will allow for WWE to use the name at wrestling performances and other online content centered around the world of sports entertainment.

Fans on X, fka Twitter, are in belief that JC Mateo will be the new name for Jeff Cobb, with his original name now making his initials. During the post-Backlash show, Big E referred to WWE’s newest Supserstar as “a man once referred to as Jeff Cobb,” further suggesting a new moniker is coming.

At this time, WWE has not confirmed the potential change and WWE.com’s photo gallery is titled “Jeff Cobb attacks LA Knight in shocking debut.” It remains to be seen if the Cobb name is here to stay or if JC Mateo will be what Cobb is known by going forward.